Jets face Patriots in finale with questions looming over future

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase shakes hands with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the Jets scored a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

NEW YORK — The Patriots will mostly be playing for pride when they host the Jets in the season finale for both teams.

New York and New England both enter the game guaranteed losing records.

For the Patriots it will be their first absence from the playoffs since 2008.

The Jets are likely playing their final game with Adam Gase as coach despite posting back-to-back wins following a franchise-worst 0-13 start.

It’s setting up to be a prelude to an offseason of big changes for both franchises.

Sam Darnold will head into this offseason as a question mark instead of the unquestioned face of the franchise.

That makes for quite the dilemma for the New York Jets.

Do the Jets take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April? Do they trade Darnold for draft picks? Do they exercise Darnold’s fifth-year contract option? Do they simply keep Darnold and see how next season plays out?

The next several months will be crucial for general manager Joe Douglas in shaping the team’s future whether or not Darnold is a part of it.

Adam Gase came to the New York Jets nearly two years ago on a clear mission.

He was here to win, oversee a consistently productive offense and develop Sam Darnold into a franchise quarterback. Gase failed on all three counts.

And that has the coach likely in his last days on the job.

Gase insists he hasn’t been told about his fate beyond Sunday’s finale at New England.

It seems inevitable he will be fired by the Jets after going 9-22 the past two seasons.

Gase says his focus is on beating the Patriots and ending the season on a three-game winning streak.