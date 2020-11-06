Jets’ Darnold says shoulder ‘alright,’ unsure on playing

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK — Sam Darnold isn’t sure yet if his sore shoulder will allow him to play Monday night.

The New York Jets quarterback practiced Friday for the first time this week after taking a hard shot to his right arm at Kansas City last Sunday.

He said it felt all right but he’s taking it day by day.

Darnold missed two games last month after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1.

He aggravated the injury against the Chiefs but an MRI revealed no further damage.

Coach Adam Gase said the key will be how Darnold’s shoulder feels Saturday.

You can watch the Jets take on the Patriots Monday night on PIX11! Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.