Jets’ Darnold feels ‘really good,’ likely to start Sunday

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted:
Sam Darnold

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, left, looks on from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. Darnold could be getting closer to returning to the huddle. The Jets quarterback was expected to be limited in practice Wednesday, but there’s optimism Darnold’s injured right shoulder might be healed in time to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at home. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Coach Adam Gase made the announcement Friday after Darnold’s injured right shoulder progressed throughout the week.

Gase says barring any setbacks Darnold will be back under center to try to lead the 0-10 Jets to their elusive first win.

Darnold says his shoulder felt really good Thursday and Friday and he’s looking forward to playing again.

He missed the last two games against New England and the Los Angeles Chargers as Joe Flacco started in his place.

