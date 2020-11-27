Jets’ Darnold feels ‘really good,’ likely to start Sunday

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Coach Adam Gase made the announcement Friday after Darnold’s injured right shoulder progressed throughout the week.
Gase says barring any setbacks Darnold will be back under center to try to lead the 0-10 Jets to their elusive first win.
Darnold says his shoulder felt really good Thursday and Friday and he’s looking forward to playing again.
He missed the last two games against New England and the Los Angeles Chargers as Joe Flacco started in his place.