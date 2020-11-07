Healthy Golden Tate won’t play for Giants at Washington

New York Giants’ Golden Tate, right, catches a touchdown in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Sean Murphy-Bunting during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate won’t play Sunday at Washington in the aftermath of seemingly calling out quarterback Daniel Jones and the coaching staff.

Tate did not travel Saturday with the Giants for the game.

The team said Tate’s absence was not injury related.

The 31-year-old veteran caused a stir late in Monday night’s loss to Tampa Bay after catching a touchdown pass by screaming at a TV camera, “Throw me the ball!”

Coach Joe Judge had a long talk with Tate this week and says the situation was handled internally.