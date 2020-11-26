Gibson, Washington roll past Cowboys 41-16 on Thanksgiving

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) escapes a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns, Alex Smith had a scoring pass and Washington at least temporarily moved into first place in the woeful NFC East with a 41-16 Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Gibson’s second score was a 23-yard run on the first play after an ill-advised fake punt attempt by Dallas.

Washington beat its division rival on Thanksgiving for just the second time in 10 tries.

