Gibson, Washington roll past Cowboys 41-16 on Thanksgiving

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Washington Cowboys Football

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) escapes a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Antonio Gibson ran for three touchdowns, Alex Smith had a scoring pass and Washington at least temporarily moved into first place in the woeful NFC East with a 41-16 Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Gibson’s second score was a 23-yard run on the first play after an ill-advised fake punt attempt by Dallas.

Washington beat its division rival on Thanksgiving for just the second time in 10 tries.

Washington takes over first place in the woeful NFC East for now. Dallas couldn’t build on a big win over Minnesota.

