Giants trade Markus Golden to Arizona for draft picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have traded linebacker Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

New York announced the deal Friday, less than 24 hours after losing a heart-breaker to Philadelphia to fall to 1-6.

The NFL trading deadline is Nov. 3 and the Giants may be a seller with their chances of making the playoffs slipping.

Golden played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants as a free agent last year.

He led New York with 10 1/2 sacks last season but his playing time decreased with the new staff.