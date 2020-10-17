Giants search for first win of 2020 against Washington

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks to his team on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New coaches, roster changes and even the deletion of a team nickname haven’t changed things on the field for the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team.

The long-time rivals are again bringing up the rear in a mediocre NFC East.

Washington (1-4) and the Giants (0-5) will meet for the 177th time in a series that dates to 1932 when they play Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

New York is looking for its first win under coach Joe Judge.

Washington has lost four straight since giving Ron Rivera a win in the season opener.