Giants, Niners battling injury bug after just two games

New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan (23) plays against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Chicago. The Giants play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants are battling the injury bug after just two games, as well some other scary issues.

Wondering what might scare NFL players? For the Niners (1-1), it’s just being back at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to face the winless Giants (0-2). It’s not the Giants they find scary; they’re off to another bad start.

San Francisco is concerned about the stadium and it’s new artificial surface.

In a win over the Jets last weekend, the 49ers saw four key players, including NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, leave with knee injuries.

