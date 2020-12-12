Giants meet Cardinals with playoff hopes on the line

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Giants Seahawks Football

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is greeted after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. The Giants won 17-12. (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For the first time in a few years the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants are going to be playing meaningful games in December.

The teams will meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants are leading the NFC East with a 5-7 record and are riding a four-game winning streak.

The Cardinals are 6-6 and have seen their playoff hopes take a hit lately.

They have lost three straight games and four of five.

The skid has put them just outside a wild-card spot with four weeks left in the regular season.

