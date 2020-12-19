Giants meet Browns in prime time with playoffs on line

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, right, is brought down by Arizona Cardinals defense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Cleveland Browns are coming to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants with one thing in mind.

The playoffs. That’s it.

Kevin Stefanski’s team isn’t looking to rebound from an excruciating loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Winning one for injured star receiver and former Giant Odell Beckham Jr. would be nice.

But the goal Sunday night for the Browns (9-4) in their second straight prime-time appearance is to beat the Giants (5-8) and move another step closer to ending the NFL’s longest playoff drought.

Cleveland has not been to the postseason since 2002.

The status of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has become more iffy for Sunday night’s game because of another injury on top of his hamstring problem.

Coach Joe Judge said the second-year quarterback also is dealing with an injury to his lower leg.

It apparently happened during Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29.

He missed the game against the Seattle Seahawks the following weekend.

Freddie Kitchens has been ready to take over the offensive play-calling from coordinator Jason Garrett since the Giants started this season.

Judge and his staff have planned for almost any eventuality relating to a positive COVID-19 test.

With the team heading into its 14th game, the virus struck the coaching staff for the first time.

Garrett tested positive Tuesday and is sidelined.

So Kitchens is shedding his role as tight ends coach and will calls plays on Sunday night against the Browns, the team that fired after last season.