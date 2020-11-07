Giants look to repeat only win of season against Washington Sunday

FILE – Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) loses control of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on the play. A few weeks after a missed opportunity of a 20-19 loss at New York, Washington (2-5) can still move within a half-game of idle, first-place Philadelphia by evening the season series with the Giants. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Washington gets a quick second opportunity against the New York Giants after losing to them last month on a failed two-point conversion in the final minute.

Coach Ron Rivera explained his rationale as wanting to teach his young team what it takes to win. It’s now 2-5 and in contention in the dreadful NFC East.

Beating the Giants would put Washington a half=game behind idle, first-place Philadelphia.

The Giants are looking for a bounce-back game from quarterback Daniel Jones as they hope to win their second game of the season.