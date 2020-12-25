Giants, Logan Ryan agree to 3-year contract extension

New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan (23) in action during an NFL football game Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan awoke to a nice Christmas morning.

That’s because the Giants and Ryan agreed to a 3-year contract extension Friday. The deal ties Ryan to Big Blue through the 2023 NFL season.

Ryan called it “a Christmas morning we’ll never forget!” on Twitter.

A Christmas Morning we’ll never forget ?



The @giants and I just agreed to a new 3 year deal. IM HERE TO STAY?‼️



Merry Christmas! #TheMostVersatile #TogetherBlue — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) December 25, 2020

The 2-time Super Bowl champ, New Jersey native and Rutgers alum has started all 14 games for New York in 2020. He’s logged 83 tackled and gotten one interception this season.