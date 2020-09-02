Giants, Jets fans hope to return to games before season’s end

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — This month when the NFL season begins, MetLife Stadium’s parking lot will have a very different feel to it without fans like Chris Jacobs tailgaiting for hours before games.

“It’s going to be 16 away games,” Jacobs said. “I have not missed a Giants down since the mid-80s.”

There will be no fans or tailgaiting at Giants or Jets games this year, something that doesn’t apply to every NFL team. A handfull of teams, including the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, are limiting their home opener attendance to 22% capacity, or approximately 16,000 fans.

More teams are expected to join them after the first few weeks of the season.

“If you look at what’s going on right now with all the protocols that are in place, we haven’t really seen someone in baseball attend a game,” said Jacobs. “If that’s not happening, I don’t see why they’ll do it in football.”

In the event New Jersey allows fans to attend games, the Giants are getting a jump start. The team sent out a comprehensive survey asking fans what would be necessary for them to feel safe at games. Among the top three choices were mandatory face coverings, the staff using PPE and discipline against fans not following protocol.

“I think just spacing everyone within the stadium,” said Giants season ticket holder Mike Marino. “Allowing to meet with your own ticket group and sit in that area. I don’t see why that couldn’t happen and obviously other teams agree with that.”

Marino, an Ocean Township native, has been a season ticket holder for 35 years. He’s usually one of the first to arrive in the parking lot with his van, called “The Tailgate Machnine.”

Marino is moving the experience to his home.

“We’ll most likely have a tailgate in my driveaway starting in the early afternoon and then head to the sports bar in my basement,” he said. “We’ll have a socially distanced party as we do for all the away games.”