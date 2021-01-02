Giants face Cowboys Sunday, winner could make playoffs

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett gestures as he stands next to quarterback Colt McCoy (12) before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. Garrett’s gesture is the hand sign for the University of Texas, where McCoy was the starting quarterback from 2006 to 2009. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants enter the final weekend of the regular season with chances to make the playoffs despite sub-.500 records.

The long-time rivals will play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and then wait to see if one of them wins the NFC East.

Washington (6-9) and Dallas (6-9) are tied for first place. Washington holds the tiebreaker based on head to head. So Washington wins the division by beating Philadelphia.

A Washington loss and Cowboys win gives Dallas the East.

New York wins if it beats Dallas and Washington loses.

An atrocious defense has made a bit of a turnaround in Big D: The Cowboys have 10 takeaways in their three-game winning streak. They had 11 in the first 12 games.

Andy Dalton has settled in nicely at quarterback, too. Ezekiel Elliott, despite a mediocre performance in 2020, needs 63 yards rushing for 1,000 this season, his fourth such output in five seasons.

New York has a somewhat-hobbled Daniel Jones at quarterback and has dropped three straight. LB Blake Martinez has 140 tackles, his fourth straight season with at least that many.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is a veteran in dealing with the media. He knows what he can say.

When you’re the head coach, like in Dallas, you can speak for the team.

When you are working for someone. you toe the line.

So with a potential playoff berth on the line this weekend and the Cowboys coming to town, Garrett talked about Sunday’s game.

He sidestepped questions on Thursday about whether he was either getting any feelers about a head coaching job or what his status is with the Giants after a season in which the offense struggled.