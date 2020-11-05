Giants expanding youth movement that started with Thomas

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, New York Giants tight end Levine Toilolo (85) and Nick Gates (65) celebrate with Andrew Thomas (78) who caught a pass for a two-point conversion in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Thomas has been the focus of the team’s youth movement since being taken with the fourth pick overall in the draft, but almost all of the Giants draft picks have worked their way into the lineup at the halfway point of the season. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants’ youth movement is expanding in all phases of the game.

First-round draft pick Andrew Thomas has been the focal point of the movement since being taken with the fourth pick overall in the draft.

However, almost all of the Giants draft picks have worked their way into the lineup in some form at the halfway point of the season.

The lone exceptions are safety Xavier McKinney, who broke a foot in training camp and remains on injured reverse, and seventh-round pick Chris Williamson, a cornerback on the practice squad.

The Giants are at Washington on Sunday.