Giants drop to 0-3 after 49ers rout Metlife Stadium again

San Francisco 49ers’ Jeff Wilson, center, celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The San Francisco 49ers didn’t need quarterback Jimmy Garopollo and a slew of missing starters on the dreaded MetLife Stadium turf.

They controlled the ball on offense, took it away from the winless New York Giants on defense and had another easy day on the East Coast.

Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead the 49ers to their second win at MetLife with a 36-9 victory over the error-prone and winless Giants on Sunday.

Jerick McKinnon, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson scored on runs on a near flawless day for the Niners.

The New York Giants took a big step back in Week 3 under Joe Judge.

Not only was it a step in the wrong direction, the Giants’ performance in the 36-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was embarrassing Sunday.

The Niners came into the game missing at least eight starters after an injury-filled win over the New York Jets last weekend.

They were going to rely on backup quarterback Nick Mullen and a defense that would be missing four starters, including NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa.

The San Francisco backups put on a flawless performance.

