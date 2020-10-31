Giants’ Barkley has ACL surgery on right knee

File-New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Giants coach Joe Judge confirmed the surgery on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, without giving specifics. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

Coach Joe Judge confirmed the surgery on Saturday without giving specifics. Judge says Ronnie Barnes, the team’s senior vice president of medical services and head trainer, spoke with the surgeon in Los Angeles and said the procedure seemingly went well.

Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was injured against the Chicago Bears in the second game of the season.

He has been waiting for the swelling in the knee to go down before having the surgery.

