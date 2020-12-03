Gase says he hasn’t done enough to help Darnold grow

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. The Los Angeles Chargers host the winless Jets on Sunday, in a midseason matchup of struggling teams. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets coach Adam Gase says he hasn’t done a good enough job of helping quarterback Sam Darnold in their two seasons together.

Gase says Thursday he takes responsibility for not developing Darnold and helping him take the next step in his progress.

The 23-year-old Darnold has struggled with injuries and inconsistency this season. He has thrown just three touchdown passes and none in his past four-plus games.

The Jets are 0-11 and are looking at having the No. 1 overall pick in April.

That means both Darnold and Gase could be out after the season.

