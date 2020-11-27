Garrett, Gates tightlipped on Judge’s firing of Marc Colombo

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, then-Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Marc Colombo participates in drills at the team’s NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas. A person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press that the New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. The person asked not to be identified because the team has not confirmed the move. When the Giants hired former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be the offensive coordinator, Colombo followed him here. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are deferring to coach Joe Judge in telling the team’s story concerning the recent firing of offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and center Nick Gates backed off when asked to comment on the firing before the team went into a bye weekend.

Both said Judge addressed the issue.

Garrett insists he has a great relationship with Judge even though Judge fired the man he recommended to be the line coach.

Gates said hiring of Dave DeGuglielmo to replace Colombo might change some techniques for the linemen, not the offense.

