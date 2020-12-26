Garrett calling plays as Giants face must-win vs. Ravens

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett gestures as he stands next to quarterback Colt McCoy (12) before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. Garrett’s gesture is the hand sign for the University of Texas, where McCoy was the starting quarterback from 2006 to 2009. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is expected back calling plays for the New York Giants this weekend after missing a game following a positive test for COVID-19.

Coach Joe Judge said Thursday that Garrett will have finished his mandated isolation by Sunday when the Giants face the Ravens in Baltimore. Judge said the only thing not finalized is how Garrett will travel to Baltimore.

Tight ends coach and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays on Sunday night in a 20-6 loss to Cleveland.

Kitchens has been handling the play-calling at practice this week.

Seeking their fourth straight victory and to solidify their stature in the playoff picture, the Ravens host the Giants on Sunday.

The Ravens need to win their final two games and get some help to reach the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Baltimore is averaging 40 points during its three-game winning streak that comes after a three-game skid.

New York has dropped two in a row but still has a shot to win the NFC East, an underachieving division without a team that has a winning record.

Lamar Jackson and Baltimore have emerged from a COVID-19 outbreak to average 40 points and nearly 400 yards during a three-game winning streak that has put them in position to charge into the postseason with confidence.

Problem is, the Ravens still need some things to fall their way to qualify for the playoffs.

Baltimore can beat the Giants on Sunday and Cincinnati in the season finale and still fall short of an AFC wild card.

It’s a pivotal game for New York, too.

The Giants followed a four-game winning streak with back-to-back losses to fall a game out of first place in the NFC East.