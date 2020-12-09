Former Giants coach Ray Perkins dies at 79

FILE -In this Sept.13,1987 file photo, Former Alabama coach Ray Perkins, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, talks with quarterback Steve DeBerg on the sidelines during an NFL regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons in Tampa, Fla. Perkins led the New York Giants from 1979 to 1982, the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1983 to 86 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987 to 1990. Perkins coaches football at tiny Jones County Junior College, in Mississippi. (AP photo/Kathy Willens, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama and NFL head coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa.

He was 79.

The school announced his passing on Wednesday, and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Perkins “was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game, and he was a really, really good person and a really good friend.”

Perkins left a head coaching job with the NFL’s New York Giants to replace Bear Bryant following the 1982 season.

He left to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987-90 and later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program before working as an assistant for several NFL teams