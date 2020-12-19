Darnold comes home with winless Jets to face vaunted Rams defense

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gestures after coming up short on a third down play against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sam Darnold returns to the West Coast this weekend with the winless New York Jets to face the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams.

Darnold is in a spot he probably never expected when he left Southern California three years ago to be the Jets’ savior.

Instead, he’s not playing particularly well for the worst team in the NFL.

He’s leading the league’s worst offense against the NFL’s best defense at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are tied with the Seahawks atop the NFC West, so they can’t afford to take the Jets at all lightly before a season-defining trip to Seattle next week.

Dowell Loggains has watched and worked with many quarterbacks in his 13 years coaching in the NFL so he knows a good one when he sees one.

The Jets offensive coordinator certainly sees one in Sam Darnold.

Loggains insists Darnold’s story remains unwritten and believes the young quarterback will be a good player in the league.

The question remains whether Darnold will meet that potential and it’s looking increasingly more likely it will happen with someone other than the Jets.

New York is 0-13 and in prime position to end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Connor McGovern isn’t used to losing. He can’t stand it.

This dismal season with the New York Jets has taken things to another level.

The veteran center describes himself as extremely competitive and the product of a family that can’t even play card games together because things get too intense.

That’s why 0-13 is difficult to deal with especially when some fans are rooting for a winless season to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.

McGovern says it might be easy for fans to say the Jets should keep losing but it’s impossible for him to consider.