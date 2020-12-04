Daniel Jones doubtful for Seahawks game on Sunday

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Giants Bengals Football

Trainers check New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after an injury during the second half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on a limited basis on Friday and has been listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Jones was injured last weekend against Cincinnati and did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.

If Jones cannot play Colt McCoy will start for the Giants (4-7).

They are riding a three-game winning streak that has put them in first place in the NFC East.

The Seahawks (8-3) lead the NFC West.

Judge said a decision on Jones’ status will be made after the flight to Seattle on Saturday.

