Colts defense, Rivers come up big as Colts ground Jets 36-7

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) pressures New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) In the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Philip Rivers became the sixth player in NFL history to throw 400 touchdown passes as the Indianapolis Colts blew out the New York Jets 36-7.

It marked the first time in nearly 50 years that the Colts ran back two interceptions for scores in one game.

The last time it happened was Oct. 18, 1970, also against the Jets.

Rivers also became the sixth NFL player to throw for 60,000 yards, moved past Dan Marino for fifth all-time in completions and broke a tie with Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the career victory list.

The Jets are 0-3 for the second straight season.

Darnold’s started dismally.

His first official pass pass was picked off by Xavier Rhodes and returned 44 yards for a touchdown.

Things only went down hill after that. The third-year quarterback was 17 of 27 with 168 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions — two of which went for scores — as the winless New York Jets lost their third straight.

Darnold also was under duress most of the game after losing both of his starting tackles and was sacked twice including a late safety. He finished with a quarterback rating of 53.2.