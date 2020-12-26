Cleveland Browns delay flight to NJ to play Jets over COVID scare

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Browns Giants Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with teammate Austin Hooper (81) after they connect for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns delayed their flight to the New York area for Sunday’s game against the Jets to conduct contact tracing after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team issued a statement announcing the positive test and said it has closed its facility for tracing.

The Browns had been scheduled to leave Cleveland at 2:45 p.m., but players have been told to stay home until the tracing is finished.

The player who tested positive wasn’t immediately identified.

The Browns are closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2002 and can potentially clinch a berth with a win over the Jets.

