Chiefs aim to repeat as Super Bowl champs against Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Florida on Feb. 2, 2020.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs will try to become the ninth team and the first since the New England Patriots in 2003 and ’04 to repeat as Super Bowl champions when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

It will be the first time the winning quarterbacks of the previous two titles have met in the Super Bowl in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Bucs counterpart Tom Brady, who won his previous six titles with New England.

The Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay 27-24 in Week 12.

Tampa Bay is the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its home stadium.