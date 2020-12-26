Browns’ Goodson out vs. Jets after positive COVID test

NFL

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
B.J. Goodson

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) celebrates after the Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 during an NFL football game, in Cleveland. The Browns will try to earn a playoff spot without starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, who will miss the game on Sunday, Dec. 27, against the New York Jets after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND — Browns starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 list in advance of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Per current NFL rules, Goodson will miss Cleveland’s final two regular-season games.

The team delayed its flight to the New York area after learning of Goodson’s positive test to conduct contact tracing.

The Browns will have rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills as they try to lock up their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Wills had been placed on the COVID list this week after having close contact with a person outside the organization.

The Browns can make the playoffs with a win and a loss by Indianapolis, Miami or Baltimore.

