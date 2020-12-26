Browns down 6 players for Jets game due to COVID protocols

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, in Cleveland. The Browns will try to earn a playoff spot without four wide receivers, including star Landry, their starting middle linebacker and his replacement due to COVID-19 protocols. But despite the six players being out, an NFL spokesman said Cleveland’s game at the New York Jets will be played as scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 27. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will try to earn a playoff spot without four wide receivers, their starting middle linebacker and his replacement because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.

The NFL says Cleveland’s game Sunday against the New York Jets will be played as scheduled.

Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive and COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing led to leading receiver Jarvis Landry being placed on the COVID-19 list along with receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips.

The Browns are seeking to lock up their first playoff bid since 2002.