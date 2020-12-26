Browns down 6 players for Jets game due to COVID protocols

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will try to earn a playoff spot without four wide receivers, their starting middle linebacker and his replacement because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.
The NFL says Cleveland’s game Sunday against the New York Jets will be played as scheduled.
Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive and COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing led to leading receiver Jarvis Landry being placed on the COVID-19 list along with receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips.
The Browns are seeking to lock up their first playoff bid since 2002.