Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season

Denver Broncos’ A.J. Johnson (45) and Josey Jewell (47) sack New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Melvin Gordon sealed the Denver Broncos’ first win of the season with a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left and the defense made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to beat the lowly and still winless New York Jets 37-28.

Both teams came in looking to avoid starting 0-4 in consecutive seasons, but the Broncos came out on top in a sloppy, penalty-filled but strangely entertaining game between two of the NFL’s worst teams.

On third down and the Jets leading by one, Quinnen Williams sacked Brett Rypien but grabbed the quarterback’s helmet and prolonged the drive.

Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal gave Denver the lead at 30-28 with 3:08 remaining.

Sam Darnold’s night started so well, his weaving 46-yard touchdown run a New York Jets record for a quarterback.

He even eluded a would-be sack by Alexander Johnson on the play.

Darnold would not avoid Denver’s pass rush too often the rest of the way, even leaving the Jets’ 37-28 loss for a few plays with what looked like a serious shoulder injury.

He was back midway into the Jets’ next drive, performing bravely and at times effectively.

But New York’s banged-up offensive line couldn’t protect the third-year quarterback, who went down six times, including a brutal sack by Johnson that temporarily sidelined him.