Barkley hurt as Bears edge Giants on Chicago

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is carted to the locker room after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO — Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury.

The team confirmed on Twitter that Barkley will undergo further evaluation Monday.

Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears hung on to beat the New York Giants 17-13.

The Bears grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.

The Giants refused to go quietly even though they lost star running back Barkley to the right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.

New York’s Dion Lewis made it a seven-point game when he plowed in from the 1 in the opening minute of the fourth.

The Giants got a field goal but stalled from there.

