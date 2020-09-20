Barkley hurt as Bears edge Giants on Chicago

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is carted to the locker room after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury.

The team confirmed on Twitter that Barkley will undergo further evaluation Monday.

Saquon Barkley will not return and will undergo further evaluation tomorrow. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 20, 2020

Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago Bears hung on to beat the New York Giants 17-13.

The Bears grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.

The Giants refused to go quietly even though they lost star running back Barkley to the right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter.

New York’s Dion Lewis made it a seven-point game when he plowed in from the 1 in the opening minute of the fourth.

The Giants got a field goal but stalled from there.