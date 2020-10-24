After 2 losses, Bills try to get back on track vs 0-6 Jets

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase looks at copies of plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills went from a 4-0 start to a two-game skid in a span of seven tough days.

That might be a bit unnerving to some teams.

But the Bills are keeping things in proper perspective with a road game against the winless New York Jets up next.

Allen says Buffalo isn’t panicking but has a sense of urgency.

The Jets meanwhile are 0-6 for the first time since 1996 when that squad began 0-8 en route to a franchise-worst 1-15 season.

Coach Adam Gase also remains squarely on the hot seat.

