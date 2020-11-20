3 more Giants players test positive for COVID-19

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have had three more players test positive for COVID-19. The Giants, who have a bye this weekend, learned about the results Thursday night and told the unidentified players to self-isolate. Contract tracing has started.

Earlier this week, placekicker Graham Gano tested positive and punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were told to isolate because they had close contract with Gano. All three were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Giants (3-7) have had five players test positive this season. Starting left guard Will Hernandez tested positive in late October before a game with Tampa Bay on Nov. 2. He missed two games and returned last weekend against Washington.

Coaches and players have this weekend off. They are scheduled to return to work on Monday on an adjusted schedule.

New York’s next game is at Cincinnati on Nov. 29.