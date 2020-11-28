0-10 Jets look for first win against AFC East-rival Dolphins

New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon (89) celebrates with teammates after making a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Miami Dolphins hit the road to renew their AFC East rivalry with the winless New York Jets.

The Jets’ 10-game losing streak is the team’s longest in a single season.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was expected to return after missing two games with a shoulder injury.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded Saturday to doubtful with a left thumb injury.

That means it’s likely veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since last month when Miami beat the Jets, one of his former teams.

Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in mop-up duty against the Jets in Week 6.

Greg Van Roten is certain a victory is coming for the winless Jets this season.

The veteran offensive lineman is tired of seeing a zero in New York’s 0-10 record. And so are his teammates.

Getting the first win won’t be easy against the Dolphins.

New York was shut out 24-0 in their matchup last month. Miami also had a five-game winning streak end last week.