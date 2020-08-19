NFL to use advisory committee to avoid conflicts of interest

FILE – In this May 22, 2019, file photo, Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president, speaks to the media during the owners meetings in Key Biscayne, Fla. Vincent, a former Buffalo Bills safety, was honored by the Niagara Frontier YWCA for his extensive work advocating against domestic violence and sexual assault. Vincent was presented with the association’s 2019 Hero Award at a banquet in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The NFL will consult an advisory committee made up of former coaches, general managers, and players on such issues as postponing, moving, or even canceling games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Troy Vincent, the league’s football operations chief, said that the advisers, who will report to Commissioner Roger Goodell, will help avoid any “inequities” in those decisions.

Vincent did not identify any members of the panel, saying he was awaiting their approval to do so.

Vincent also said the league will consider playoff games in a bubble environment, noting that “all options are on the table.”

Game-day and travel protocols were sent to all 32 teams this week, which included “extensive in-stadium specifics include rules for the field, sidelines, locker rooms, tunnels, entrances, and training rooms,” the Associated Press reported.

The league said that when traveling, masks must be worn at all times, everyone must stay in separate hotel rooms, buses limited to no more than 50% capacity, and when on an airplane, a seat must be left open between passengers.

“I am very proud of the innovation and attention to detail that our club medical staffs have shown as they have created these plans, which were reviewed and approved by the league, the NFLPA, and our infectious disease experts,” said NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills.

Teams will not be allowed to leave their hotel to eat or use restaurants that are open to the public, the league said.

Cheerleaders and mascots cannot be on the field this upcoming season, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Pelissero added that network sideline reporters and pregame TV reporters will also not be allowed on the sidelines.

The NFL season kicks off Sept. 10.

