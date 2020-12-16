NFL to invite vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl

FILE – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, as guests of the league. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA BAY (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, as guests of the league.

In a letter to Rob Higgins, president of the host committee for the Super Bowl, that was obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell wrote that he wanted to “honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during a pandemic” as well as promote the importance of vaccinations and the wearing of masks in public.

Goodell added in the letter: “We all know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year.”

According to USA Today, the league is still deciding how many fans will be able to attend the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Feb. 7.