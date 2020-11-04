NFL test data show 25 new COVID-19 positives

NFL Logo on the goal posts pad during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NFL and NFL Players Association data for the week of Oct. 25-31 show eight new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among players, and 17 new confirmed positives among other personnel.

A total of 42,916 tests were administered to 7,884 players and team personnel. There were 16,814 tests administered to 2,511 players; 26,102 tests were administered to 5,373 personnel.

During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly.

Individuals who test positive are immediately isolated, not permitted access to club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel.

Club medical staffs are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Total test results for the entire period of Aug 1-Oct 31 show 63 players and 99 other personnel were confirmed with positive cases.

More than 550,000 tests were administered to players and personnel during that period.