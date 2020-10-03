NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens’ bye now Week 7

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has rescheduled the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, and the Steelers will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 as a result of the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak.

The league announced the scheduling changes Friday, hours after the Titans’ outbreak expanded by two more players to a total of 14 within the past week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted three more players had tested positive.

Outbreak now official: Three more Titans’ players tested positive today in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

Officials from the NFL and its player’s union were in Nashville reviewing how the Titans have handled the outbreak.

The Vikings, who played the Titans last week, again had no positive results and are on target to play Houston on Sunday.