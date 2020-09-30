NFL postpones Titans-Steelers game after Tennessee players test positive for virus

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The NFL has postponed Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers to allow for additional time for COVID-19 testing.

In a statement released Wednesday, the league said it wants to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

The NFL said the game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday. The date and time will be announced “as soon as possible.”

The postponement comes after at least three Titans players and five employees for the team tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Coach Mike Vrabel said some of those who tested positive are experiencing flu-like symptoms, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Following the positive tests, the NFL said the Titans would suspend in-person club activities, as would the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday.

The Vikings said in a statement Tuesday that none of their players or personnel members have tested positive for the virus since their game.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said.

The Titans’ outbreak marks the biggest COVID-19 scare the league has experienced to date. Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 19, the league conducted 180,274 COVID-19 tests among players and team personnel. Just 30 of those tests have come back positive.

This weekend’s game was supposed to be the first of the season that Tennessee fans would be allowed inside Nissan Stadium, WTVF reports.

