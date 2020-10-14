NFL postpones Pro Bowl due to COVID-19

The National Football League announced on Wednesday that they’ve canceled the Pro Bowl due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The National Football League announced on Wednesday that they’d canceled the 2021 Pro Bowl due to COVID-19.

The news comes as the league deals with games being postponed due to players and coaches testing positive for the virus.

The league added they are talking with the National Football League’s Players Association to replace the game with virtual activities to replace the competition.

The league stated that the players will still be named to Pro Bowl teams at the end of the season, which fans can begin voting for starting Nov. 17.

The league will announce the results in December.

The pro bowl was set to be played in Las Vegas in 2021, but they’ll have to wait until 2022 to host it.

This marks the first time since 1949 that the league hasn’t played the pro bowl, ESPN reported.