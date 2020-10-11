NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game indefinitely after new positive coronavirus test

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game indefinitely due to another reported positive coronavirus test with the Patriots.

That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been moved to Monday night.

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

These latest results endangers the Titans’ game with Buffalo set for Tuesday night.