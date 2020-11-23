NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for Monday Night Football

NFL officials, from left, umpire Barry Anderson, side judge Anthony Jeffries, down judge Julian Mapp, referee Jerome Boger, back judge Greg Steed, field judge Dale Shaw (104), line judge Carl Johnson (101) pose for a photo before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The game is the first in NFL history to feature an all African-American officiating crew.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

AP Photo/Jason Behnken NFL officials, from left, umpire Barry Anderson, side judge Anthony Jeffries, down judge Julian Mapp, referee Jerome Boger, back judge Greg Steed, field judge Dale Shaw (104), line judge Carl Johnson (101) pose for a photo before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The game is the first in NFL history to feature an all African-American officiating crew.

Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed joined the group for Monday night’s matchup between NFC playoff contenders.

The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.