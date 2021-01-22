NFL announces 22,000 fans will attend Super Bowl, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers

Raymond James Stadium, site of Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game, is seen from a border patrol helicopter Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2009 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The NFL will limit capacity at Super Bowl LV to 22,000, including 7,500 health care workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 22,000 fans will likely mark the lowest attendance in Super Bowl history in a season that saw many stadiums stay empty for the entire season.

The 22,000 fans represent 30% of the maximum capacity at the 75,000-seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where the game will be played on Feb. 7.

The 22,000 fans will represent a slight increase in capacity for the stadium in 2020. During the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers averaged about 14,000 fans for home games, the third-highest average in the league, according to ESPN.

According to a press release, the majority of the health care workers selected to attend the Super Bowl work in the “Tampa and central Florida area.” All 32 NFL teams will also have a chance to select health care workers from their community to attend the game.

In a video shared by the NFL on Friday, Commissioner Roger Goodell surprised a group of health care workers from Sarasota Memorial Hospital during a Zoom call and announced that all would be attending the Super Bowl.

The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV to thank and honor them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic.



To celebrate, @nflcommish surprised Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers with tickets to #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/iurMY0BvMM — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2021

The teams competing in the Super Bowl will be determined on Sunday. The Kansas Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills will face off against either the Green Bay Packers or the hometown Buccaneers.