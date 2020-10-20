NFL: 8 more players test positive for coronavirus

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The NFL and the Players Association announced Tuesday there were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 11 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing for COVID-19. The test results are from October 11-17.

The report does not identify which teams the players are on, or which roles the other personnel serve.

They said 15,167 tests were administered last week to 2,459 players, and 23,713 tests were given to 5,340 personnel.

During the previous week, October 4-10, there were also eight players who had new confirmed positive tests and seven other personnel.

The league says they have administered more than 450,000 tests for the coronavirus between August 1 and October 17. During that time, a total of 47 players and 71 other personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the league, when someone tests positive, “they are immediately isolated, not permitted access (to) club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel.”