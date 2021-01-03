Newton accounts for 4 TDs, Patriots roll 28-14 over Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes under pressure from New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton had three touchdown passes and caught another and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the New York Jets 28-14.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New England. The Patriots earned their 10th straight win over the Jets.

It marked Newton’s first game with multiple passing touchdowns this season. He finished 21 of 30 for 242 yards. He also ran 11 times for 79 yards.

New England trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter but outscored the Jets 21-0 the rest of the way.

Sam Darnold was 23 of 34 for 266 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

