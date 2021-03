New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) brings the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft for the second consecutive year, winning the lottery.

The Dallas Wings will pick second with Atlanta third and Indiana fourth.

The Liberty had the best chance to win the lottery at 44.2%. Atlanta was second at 27.6%. Dallas third 17.8% and Indiana fourth at 10.4% percent.

The WNBA determines its percentages on the two-year record of the four participants.