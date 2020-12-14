New Rochelle football player uses social media to get the attention of recruiters

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Like many things in 2020, college football recruiting has changed significantly. In-person scouting has been suspended, and thousands of high school seniors’ final year has been either postponed or canceled.

The cloud of uncertainty has forced players to get creative when it comes to recruiting.

“I must have texted over 100 coaches on Twitter. You just gotta get yourself out there. Whatever you can,” New Rochelle senior Nate King explained. “Without having camps over the summer and not getting that exposure to college coaches, if you didn’t really have it, it’s really tough.”

King had huge plans for the summer and fall to get his name out there to Division I programs. Since everything got derailed due to the pandemic, King went the next best route: social media.

Back in July, the offensive tackle shared a video on his Twitter account of him doing agility and strength drills on a football field during his vacation in Cape Cod. A few months later, his first and only D1 offer came from St. Francis University in Pennsylvania.

King officially committed to the school last week.

“Everything I heard, they’re really excited about me. They don’t know where I’m going to play yet because I’m kind of an undersized tackle, so I’ll most likely be at guard,” King told PIX11 News. “I’m a mobile guy. They told me they’re really excited to get me out there. I’m really excited as well.”

That kind of excitement is a rare for high school seniors now. Nate doesn’t take it for granted.

“I can’t even think what it’s like for my teammates who might have played their last down. It must be terrible,” said King.

