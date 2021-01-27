New details released about Super Bowl LV performances; poet Amanda Gorman will be involved

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

The 22-year-old poet who stole the show at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Amanda Gorman, will be a part of Super Bowl LV, according to multiple reports .

Gorman will reportedly be a part of the big game’s prepage show. No word yet what that participation will look like on Sunday, February 7.

H.E.R. will be performing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl, and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will pair up to sing the national anthem.

Miley Cyrus will also be a part of the day’s festivities. Cyrus will perform exclusively for the 7,500 health care professionals that the NFL invited to watch the game in person in Tampa during the TikTok Tailgate pre-show.

“I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game,” Cyrus posted on Instagram.

The tailgate show will be live on TikTok and on CBS.

As for any cameos or duets during the halftime performance with The Weeknd, no word yet.

“Maybe there will be cameos, but we can’t say what he’s doing,” Jesse Collins, the halftime show executive producer told Entertainment Tonight.

There will only be about 22,000 fans in the stadium watching the Super Bowl in person this year. Collins said this year’s halftime show will use the stadium to present to the show “in a way that it’s never been presented before.”

