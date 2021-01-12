Nets, NBA reviewing Kyrie Irving’s actions after video of him at party without a mask

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets and the NBA said they are looking into Kyrie Irving’s actions after a video showed the point guard at an indoor family gathering while not wearing a mask.

General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that the team is reviewing the circumstances with both Irving and the league to determine compliance with health and safety protocols.

Irving missed his fourth straight game for what the Nets are calling personal reasons Tuesday night against Denver.

He will likely face a quarantine period upon his return and could be fined if the NBA determines he violated the rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

