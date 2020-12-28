Nets’ Dinwiddie to have surgery for partially torn right ACL

Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Nets beat Hornets 134-132 in 2OTs on Harris’ late layup

Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK— The Brooklyn Nets say guard Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

It’s an early blow to a team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.

Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the first quarter of the Nets’ first loss of the season.

The Nets say surgery is scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward.

Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points last season but began the season as a reserve before moving into the starting lineup when Kyrie Irving was hurt to help Brooklyn reach the playoffs.

