NCAA calls off Division I fall championships amid pandemic

With many conferences scrapping fall sports, the NCAA announced that it will postpone all fall Division I championships for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision does not impact the College Football Playoff, although the future of that competition is in question. The announcement, however, impacts athletes from other sports including soccer and women’s volleyball.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said that college championships cannot be held as long as 50% of conferences are not participating.

Emmert said that his staff has been already looking at ways of ensuring college athletics can move forward with winter and spring sports. Emmert said the NCAA should make it a priority to ensure winter and spring championships in 2021 are played given that the NCAA had to cancel all winter and spring championships in 2020.

“I am confident we can do it,” he said.

